Two disturbances are in the Atlantic Ocean. One has a 70% chance of formation

A pair of disturbances are in the Atlantic Ocean Sunday morning, one of which the National Hurricane Center estimates has a high chance of becoming a storm system by next weekend and one of which has a high chance of becoming nothing.

Disturbance No. 1

This disturbance in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, has a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression before Tuesday, but a 70% chance of doing so before Friday.

As far as where it’s going, the NHC projects after a westward swing, it’ll turn “northwestward or northward toward the end of the week over the eastern tropical Atlantic.”

In other words, unlikely at this point to affect Florida.

Disturbance No. 2

This disturbance, expected to move west at 15 to 20 mph, is east of the Windward Islands. It’s chances of becoming a tropical depression by Tuesday are put at 10% and only at 20% by Friday.