Two dogs shot, allegedly bite deputy, after owners release them during arrest in Marine

Two dogs were shot after allegedly trying to attack a Maine deputy.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, On June 22 around 9:14 a.m., two deputies were trying to make contact with the two people inside a home at 879 Pequawket Trail who had arrest warrants.

During the attempted arrest, the homeowners let two dogs out, one of which charged and attacked one of the Patrol Deputies.

Police say one dog would not release their bite and the Deputy shot the dog once with their service weapon.

While the first dog was attacking the Deputy, a second dog began to attack and was also shot, police say.

Deputies were eventually able to arrest Cory-Jo Bello, 40, of Baldwin, and Samantha Bello, 37 of Baldwin.

Cory-Jo was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with assault and violating conditions of release. He was booked at the Cumberland County Jail and issued $350 cash bail.

Samantha was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Massachusetts. She was charged as a fugitive from justice and booked without bail pending extradition.

The Deputy was evaluated at the scene and later was treated and released from Maine Medical Center.

The dogs were taken to the vet and their condition is known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

