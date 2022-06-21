Two dogs shot and killed after attacking deputies, SCSO says

Two dogs were shot to death after attacking sheriff’s deputies during an incident in Millington on Tuesday, June 21, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

The sheriff’s office said that deputies were in the 8000 block of Bethuel Road, just north of Navy Road, responding to a call about a man SCSO described as a “violent mental consumer”.

When deputies approached the man in his yard, his two dogs attacked a deputy, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO said that a deputy shot the dogs to stop the attack, resulting in both dogs dying.

The man was detained though no charges have been announced as of this article.

