Two dogs shot while allegedly attacking a sheriff's deputy in Baldwin

Jun. 22—Cumberland County sheriff's deputies shot two dogs Thursday morning after the animals attacked one of them during a service check at a home in Baldwin.

Both dogs, who police said "were released" from the residence by their owners, were transported from the scene to a local veterinarian. Their conditions were not known.

Both occupants of the home were taken into custody.

The deputies responded around 9:14 a.m. to a home at 879 Pequawket Trail to help members of the sheriff's office's civil division serve paperwork, Capt. Kerry Joyce said in a release. When they arrived, deputies learned that both residents had outstanding arrest warrants based on unrelated criminal proceedings.

When the officers tried to arrest the two people, they released the two dogs, Joyce said. He did not say what breed of dog was involved.

"The dogs charged and attacked one of the patrol deputies. One dog would not release their bite and the deputy shot the dog once with their service weapon," Joyce said. "While the first dog was attacking the deputy, a second dog began to attack and was also shot. Both dogs were transported from the scene to a local veterinarian."

Officers then arrested 40-year-old Cory-Jo Bellow of Baldwin on an outstanding warrant, charging him with assault and violating conditions of release. He was transported to the Cumberland County Jail and released after posting $350 cash bail.

The home's other occupant, 37-year-old Samantha Bellow of Baldwin, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Massachusetts charging her with being a fugitive from justice. She was being held without bail Thursday at the Cumberland County Jail pending extradition.

Joyce said the deputy who was bitten was evaluated at the scene before being treated and released from Maine Medical Center. Members of the Maine State Police and the Standish/Baldwin Animal Control Unit responded.

It is the responsibility of a dog owner to maintain control of the animal at all times, as well as making sure its vaccinations are up to date, Joyce said.