Two dogs stolen from Lexington County home during burglary. Have you seen them?

Two dogs were stolen during a recent robbery at a Lexington County home, the sheriff’s department said Wednesday.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help returning the dogs to their owner.

Anyone who has seen the dogs, or has any information about them or the burglary, is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 803-785-8230.

The pets were taken during the burglary that happened last week at a home on Wallace Way, the sheriff’s department said. That’s in Lexington, near Mineral Springs Road and about 3 miles from Exit 61 on Interstate 20.

Information on the dogs’ names, ages, and genders was not available.

Pictures of the dogs show one is small, perhaps still a puppy, with a black coat and a white marking on its chest and stomach, while the other has white fur.

There was no word if anything else was stolen during the burglary.

A little more than two years ago, two English bulldogs vanished from another Lexington County home in a separate incident.

On Feb. 13, 2020, Zeus, a 2-year-old male with a brindle coat, and Lily, a 9-month-old brown and white female puppy, were stolen from a Patricia Avenue home in Pelion.

Zeus and Lily were recovered on April 13, 2020, sheriff’s department spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick told The State. No charges were filed in that incident, according to Myrick.