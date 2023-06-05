Two dolphins returned to sea after Fraserburgh beach rescue

Two dolphins which beached at Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire have been returned to the sea after a major community rescue response.

The drama unfolded early on Monday morning and dozens of volunteers went to the scene.

The mammals were kept wet and rescue teams were then able to carefully carry them back into the water.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) was among the organisations alerted to the incident.

Onlooker Liz Buchan watched the rescue unfold.

"I saw it on Facebook so I grabbed my camera and came down here to the beach," she told BBC Scotland.

"The fire brigade was here, beach rescue was here, they took the dolphins out into the sea.

"The beach was packed full of kids to see the dolphins. They did get a happy ending."