Two domestic assault cases dismissed; third headed for trial

Jul. 16—The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed felony domestic assault charges in two defendants' cases on Thursday while a third defendant was ordered to stand trial on his domestic assault charge.

Zakry A. Brewer, 23, of Joplin, waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a count of second-degree domestic assault. Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for Aug. 4.

Brewer is accused of kicking his girlfriend in the face, breaking her nose in two places and blackening both eyes during an argument April 17. A probable-cause affidavit states that the girlfriend did not contact police until three days later out of fear of the defendant, who told police that she struck him first.

Two counts of first-degree domestic assault and a count of armed criminal action that Christopher D. Brown, 41, of Joplin, was facing were dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim, his girlfriend. Brown was accused of stabbing her with a pocketknife and grabbing her by the neck and twisting it when she tried to walk away from their vehicle.

The prosecutor's office dismissed a single count of second-degree domestic assault that had been filed on Kody L. McCoy, 22, of Webb City, after an argument with his girlfriend April 5 during which he choked her, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The prosecutor's office cited a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim as the reason for the dismissal.