Two Doral police officers shot Friday on busy roadway. The suspected gunmen is dead.

A gunman opened fired on Doral police on a busy road Friday morning, wounding two officers before they returned fire and killed him, the department said.

Both officers are expected to survive. One officer was injured in the face by shrapnel or broken glass, the other was shot in the chest, arm and leg — he was saved by his bullet-proof vest, Doral spokesman Rey Valdes said. That officer was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The shooting happened just past 11 a.m. on Northwest 25th Street at 92nd Avenue — right next to Miami-Dade police headquarters.

The bizarre incident was the result of one car chasing another car along the thoroughfare after “some kind of dispute” between the drivers. One of the cars spun off the road and crashed into a tree, Valdes said.

“From what the officers are telling us, he crashed his vehicle and without any hesitation jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire on the officers,” Valdes said.

The identity of the gunman was not immediately clear. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez called the incident along one of Doral’s main roads “unusual.”

“We are very lucky there were no other casualties,” Bermudez said.

