Two downtown MEDC grant deadlines are a month away

COLDWATER — Designation as a Main Street city opened downtown Coldwater to two grants programs for 2024, one to improve building facades and the other to support new or expanding businesses.

Applications are due Feb. 9 for $112,500 in competitive grants to improve the facades of downtown buildings.

Grant deadlines are a month away.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation will provide $75,000, matched by $37,500 from Coldwater Main Street. Owners would be responsible for costs over the grant.

Submissions require professional design renderings and cost estimates. Projects must be historically appropriate.

Buildings that participated in previous façade rehab projects are eligible for the new grants, according to Audrey Tappenden, Coldwater Main Street director.

The city will not consider projects proposing to paint a building but not addressing significant mortar loss or crumbling bricks, nor would a project that restores windows but does not include repairs for a leaking roof.

The second grant program is “Match on Main,” a reimbursement grant providing up to $25,000 with a minimum 10% participant match. Owners must complete projects by late 2024.

The city must have applications by Feb. 12 to submit its selected projects to the MEDC by Feb. 23. MEDC will announce winners on April 1.

El Taco Loco and Shemel’s Carpets received Match grants in past years.

Related story Coldwater store receives technology grant

Tappenden said grants go beyond buildings to help downtown businesses.

General marketing and technology efforts for website upgrades, e-commerce integration, operational changes, retail inventory, and point-of-sale systems qualify.

Grant funds can reimburse approved projects for technical assistance for architectural services and construction drawings, including interior building renovations.

Grants can be used to permanently or semi-permanently activate outdoor space for use.

An owner of multiple buildings may submit an application that packages two or more buildings with independent design plans.

Don Shemel stands beside the wall where he will build a new technology center with a state grant.

Eligible businesses include non-profits that offer goods and services face-to-face and have a physical location within the downtown.

Professional offices such as attorneys, insurance providers, accountants, realtors, financial institutions, or similar are excluded.

Tappenden said the city will evaluate the projects based on:

• Whether the business type was identified by the community as a priority, according to the 2022 Pulse Poll: retailers, restaurants, and experience-based businesses.

• How impactful the project is to diversify the business and/or experience mix of the downtown district

• To what extent businesses are actively involved in downtown projects and programs

Subscribe Support local news. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter.

The design of the “Match on Main” is to promote retail business growth downtown.

Applications for local businesses are available on the city of Coldwater’s website and by contacting Audrey Tappenden, Coldwater Main Street director, at atappenden@coldwater.org or (517) 279-6913.

-- Contact dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Two MEDC downtown matching grant deadlines just a month away