Two dozen bullets fired at Bloomington apartment complex, no one shot

At least 23 gunshots were fired during a Sunday afternoon incident at a northwest-side Bloomington apartment complex.

It appears no one was hurt by gunfire, but bullets entered an apartment and a vehicle belonging to people not connected to the shooting, police said.

A woman at the scene sustained cuts when a Bloomington man reportedly involved in the shooting hit her in the head with a gun several times. He was arrested.

The incident happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Crescent Road.

Devonjae M. Strong, 32, whose address is in the 3300 block of South Acadia Court, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.

Strong was booked into the Monroe County Jail about 4:30 Sunday afternoon and is being held without bond because he's on probation after pleading guilty in March to domestic battery.

Court records indicate Strong has a 2016 robbery conviction from South Dakota that prohibits him from having a gun.

In connection with the Sunday incident, he is charged with hitting a woman he knows with the gun, and with firing the weapon in a parking lot where people were present.

Police rushed to the scene after several 911 callers reported four men shooting at each other in an apartment complex parking lot. When they arrived, the shooting was over, and they found Strong nearby.

An affidavit in the case says security video from Union at Crescent apartments shows a man identified as Strong firing a semi-automatic handgun in the parking lot and also hitting the woman with the gun.

The other people involved haven't been identified or located.

