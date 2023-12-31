Two dozen people in the Lansing area died from violence in 2023, including 3 at MSU

LANSING — Even though it has struggled at times with violent crime, Greater Lansing found itself on another level in 2023, when a mass shooting and a child-kidnapping-turned-murder made headlines far and wide.

Anthony McRae's violent rampage at Michigan State University in February brought home the horrible reality of mass campus shootings. Three students died. Five others were critically injured. Thousands more were changed forever by the nightmare.

And the tragic case of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith began with a domestic dispute and kidnapping in Lansing. She was found dead days later in Detroit.

In the tri-county area, where 24 people died from gunfire, stabbing or other violent means, only Clinton County was untouched by homicide in 2023. Fifteen of those deaths occurred in the city of Lansing − slightly above the city's modern historical average but lower than in any year since 2019, according to State Journal records.

But that doesn't necessarily mean violence in the capital city is on a steady decline. As of Dec. 28, there had been 62 non-fatal shootings in the city, four more than in 2022, and shooting-related crimes were up slightly overall from the year before, police said.

"We are showing a return back to our normal numbers, but (what's happening) is still not acceptable," Assistant Lansing Police Chief Rob Backus said. "To see any increase is concerning."

Greater Lansing's high-water mark for homicides was 36 in 2021, including 26 in the city of Lansing. There were 17 in the city in 2022. Over the past three decades, the city has typically seen around a dozen homicides a year.

Only a few of the 2023 homicides remain unsolved. Three of the city's cases are still open, and a November incident in which two men are believed to have killed each other in a shootout is under review by prosecutors, Backus said.

In particular, police are still seeking information about the shooting deaths of Willie Allen, 58, in the area of East St. Joseph and Cherry streets on June 25, and Shamika Parker, 35, in the 2800 block of Averill Drive on Nov. 18.

"We are still seeking information from anyone who knows about those incidents," Backus said. "Just because 2023 is ending and we're going into 2024, it doesn't mean we stop investigating open cases."

The Lansing Police Department is not classifying the Oct. 24 shooting death of a 2-year-old boy at a gas station on the city's south side as a homicide. Police have said the boy shot himself with a loaded weapon he found inside a vehicle. Three adults, including the boy's mother, have been criminally charged in connection with the incident.

Feb. 5

Mahki Williams, 18, was fatally shot in the area of Osband and Lenore avenues in south Lansing on the evening of Feb. 5.

Two teenagers were charged in connection with Williams' death. A 17-year-old boy was charged as an adult, while a 13-year-old boy is being prosecuted in juvenile court under a process that would allow him to be moved into adult court if he doesn't progress in treatment. Officials identified the older boy as Keif Chatman, who apparently also suffered a gunshot wound. They did not release the name of the 13-year-old.

The Michigan State University community gathers by the Spartan statue on Feb. 15, before they walked along the Red Cedar River to the Rock for a vigil honoring the lives of three students killed during a shooting rampage on Feb. 13.

Feb. 13

Michigan State University students Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner were killed when Anthony McRae, 43, of Lansing, went to campus and started shooting. Five other people were critically injured. McRae took his own life as police approached him later that night in north Lansing.

Feb. 16

A murder/suicide in Dimondale claimed the lives of two young people.

Michigan State Police said Jeremy Arthur Wood, 24, shot an 18-year-old woman at a residence in the 100 block of Cherry Street, then left the home and shot himself. Wood and the woman were in a relationship, police said. The woman's name was not released.

March 24

A married couple died in a murder/suicide at their home on West Five Point Highway in Carmel Township.

State police said they believe Tim Gingrich, 61, shot and killed Jennifer Sue Gingrich, 52, on March 24 before turning the gun on himself. Tim Gingrich died from his injuries about two days later.

April 7

Camrun Thornton, 23, was shot during an altercation at an apartment building on Dorchester Circle, in the area of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Jolly Road, and later died at a hospital.

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane ruled the person who shot Thornton was acting in self defense. The shooter's name was not released, but Dewane said the person was a parolee who had since been returned to prison for a parole violation.

April 18

Jose Belester Barrios, 40, was found dead at an apartment complex on Mall Drive West in Delta Township, and authorities have characterized his death as a homicide. Police have released no other information about the case, including how Barrios was killed. Police have not announced charges in the case.

May 7

Lewis Hill, 48, was shot to death in downtown Lansing's Reutter Park on the night of May 7. Kelly Tyrone Whitt, 58, and Jacob Floyd Curtis, 24, were charged in connection with his death in June.

June 20

Jeffrey Medina, 41, died after being stabbed at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Wildwood Avenue in Lansing. Corey O'Rourke, 33, was charged in connection with his death.

June 25

Willie Allen, 58, was shot and killed in the area of East St. Joseph and Cherry streets. The investigation remains open.

July 30

Manuel Flores, 22, was shot to death on East Kalamazoo Street in Lansing.

Aiden Wilson, 16, and Bradli Stoutmiles, 18, were charged with more than a dozen counts, including murder and assault with intent to murder, in connection with the incident. Police said Flores was shot by people in a stolen SUV who had pulled up to where he was walking.

Aug. 3

D'Angelo Hayward, 21, was shot and killed at the BLVD West apartment complex in the 3200 block of Forest Road. Police said a 16-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries stemming from the incident. Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

DePriest Morrell, 17, of Meridian Township, was charged with murder in connection with Hayward's death.

Aug. 4

Eric Humes Jr., 24, was shot to death in the 2200 block of West Holmes Road, near Pleasant Grove Road. Officers responded to a medical call and found him dead at the scene, Lansing police said.

Daekuan Hallums, 24, was charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Aug. 10

Bry-Kel Miller, 22, was shot in the head inside a home in the 200 block of North Catherine Street in Lansing Township.

The shooter was a 31-year-old man whose name has not been released. No charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation.

Oct. 8

Theodore "Ted" Lawson, 63, a prominent Democratic Party activist, was shot and killed Oct. 8 while campaigning for a City Council candidate in Lansing.

Lamar Kemp, 15, has been charged as an adult with killing Lawson.

Police and prosecutors said they believed the shooting was not related to Lawson's political views or activities. A witness said he saw Kemp shoot Lawson after asking him for a dollar, a detective testified.

Oct. 16

Alicia Gallegos, a 29-year-old mother of three, was found dead in a wooded area in White Oak Township. A pathologist determined she died from asphyxia due to strangulation or suffocation, with blunt force trauma as a contributing factor, according to statements in court.

Jacobo Montalvo, 57, has been ordered to stand trial on charges of unlawful imprisonment and open murder after prosecutors presented evidence he abducted Gallegos in downtown Lansing, killed her and dumped her body.

Oct. 24

A 2-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a vehicle at a south Lansing gas station. Police said the boy found a loaded gun in the vehicle and shot himself.

Three people have been charged in connection with the incident, including the boy's mother, Emma Huver, who is accused of involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse. Avis Coward and Gina Renee Schieberl face federal charges related to evidence or the weapon involved.

Nov. 18

Shamika Parker, 35, was shot to death in the 2800 block of Averill Drive in Lansing. Police have said little about the incident, other than to note it was not a random act. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. inside the residence, Backus said this week. No one has been charged in connection with the incident.

Nov. 20

Casharie Lamb, 20, and Angelo Morrow, 30, died after a shooting incident at an apartment complex in southwest Lansing. Police initially described the shooting as "an isolated incident between the two subjects" and later said they believed the two men killed each other.

Nov. 27

Joseph Martinez, 30, was shot outside the Capital Area District Library branch on South Cedar Street in Lansing and then went inside the library. He died at a hospital.

Marquan Jackson, 27, of Lansing, was charged with murder and felony firearm possession in connection with the shooting. Autumn Houser, 25, of Lansing, was charged with acting as an accessory after the fact.

Nov. 28

Christopher Galloway, 33, died after being shot at a residence in the 1600 block of Alpha Street.

Officers initially were called to the residence for a domestic situation but later learned a shooting had occurred there, police said. No charges have been filed, although detectives have identified everyone involved in the incident and are trying to determine "the sequence of events between all of the parties involved," Backus said.

Dec. 21

Brooke Lawson, 17, of Lansing, was shot and killed in a dispute involving three people in the 1400 block of Ravenswood Drive in Lansing Township. A 20-year-old Sunfield woman also was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Lydia Renee Nance, 35, has been charged with open murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm possession in connection with the incident.

