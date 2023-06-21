Two draw multiple drug charges

Jun. 21—A Spokane couple were arrested on three drug charges each for allegedly having marijuana, methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, fentanyl and oxycodone hydrochloride pills that were found during a search.

Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office was dispatched at 11:42 p.m. Sunday to the Clearwater River Casino for a report of narcotics activity in the parking lot. Security footage allegedly showed a woman, later identified as Betsy J. Dinwiddie, 56, smoking a substance that appeared to be fentanyl off of aluminum foil in a 2008 Suzuki SUV. When deputies talked with Dinwiddie, she allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana, not fentanyl, and they told her that they would be searching the vehicle based on her statements, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Dinwiddie's husband, later identified as Ralph N. Sandgren, 66, was notified of the vehicle search and deputies also allegedly saw a marijuana vape pen in his pocket. Later one of the deputies did a search of Dinwiddie's purse and allegedly found folded up pieces of foil, and one of them had two fentanyl pills, according to the affidavit.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly found several jars of marijuana, multiple bags of methamphetamine, three bags of hallucinogenic mushrooms, several small pink oxycodone hydrochloride pills, several glass pipes and weighing scales.

Deputies then placed Sandgren and Dinwiddie under arrest and took them to the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center.

Dinwiddie was charged with three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, fentanyl and psilocybin mushrooms. The maximum penalty for each charge is seven years incarceration as well as a $15,000 fine.

Sandgren was charged with three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, oxycodone hydrochloride and psilocybin mushrooms. The maximum penalty for each charge is seven years incarceration as well as a $15,000 fine.

They appeared by Zoom on Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds and were each given a $10,000 bond. Neither Sandgren nor Dinwiddie has ties to the immediate area and Dinwiddie has a warrant from Kootenai County for "Fugitive from Justice" and one possession of a controlled substance conviction in that county, according to court documents.

Their next court date is June 26. The law office of Magyar, Rauch and Associates was appointed as public defender for Dinwiddie and Rick Cuddihy was appointed public defender for Sandgren.

