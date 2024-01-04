Two drivers arrested after early-morning chases

Jan. 4—TRAVERSE CITY — A two-part chase led to the arrests of two 23-year-old men last weekend.

At 1:54 a.m. Saturday, a Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office deputy noticed a truck driving erratically down Woodmere Avenue.

The deputy decided to pull the driver over for suspected drunken driving after he noticed the truck drive across the grass near the intersection of Eighth Street and Railroad Avenue. But the driver took off.

The chase that ensued wound through downtown Traverse City and ended at a four-way stop near Rose Street where the driver jumped out of the truck and took off on foot, Lt. Jon Morgan said.

Meanwhile, the front-seat passenger slid over to the driver's seat and continued driving, the police report said.

Deputies soon caught up with the first driver who was on foot and placed him under arrest.

While that was happening, the Traverse City Police Department picked up the pursuit and followed the truck down to Clinch Park Marina where they found it half submerged under the water.

Police officers were then able to arrest the second driver, and found the three backseat passengers.

The drivers were arrested on suspicion of operating vehicles while being intoxicated as well as fleeing and eluding. The three passengers were not taken into custody and will not be facing charges, police said.