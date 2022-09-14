Two drivers die in rollover crashes in Northeast El Paso, I-10

A driver died after she was thrown from her Jeep Wrangler when it rolled over Monday morning after a collision at an intersection at the edge of Northeast El Paso, police said.

Bianca Nicole Center, 23, of Edinburg, Texas, died from her injuries in the two-vehicle wreck that occurred about 6:30 a.m. Monday on Gateway North Boulevard and Stan Roberts Sr. Avenue close to the Texas-New Mexico state line, police said.

Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North while Juvenal Delgado, 71, of Anthony, New Mexico, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Stan Roberts, police said. Imelda Delgado, 60, also of Anthony, was a passenger in the truck.

More:El Paso City Council moves ahead with resolution to curb traffic deaths

The Silverado entered Gateway North "without making sure it was safe and collided with the Wrangler causing theWrangler to roll over and eject the driver," a police news release stated. The pickup driver failed to yield the right of way to the Jeep, police said.

There have been 51 traffic-related deaths in El Paso this year, compared with 47 at this time last year, according to Police Department numbers.

El Paso man killed in SUV rollover on Interstate 10

A driver who died in a weekend SUV rollover on Interstate 10 near Geronimo Drive has been identified by police as 29-year-old Francisco Martin Gallegos of El Paso.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Gallegos was speeding in a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban and passing other vehicles on I-10 West, police said.

Deadly truck crash:Trucker faces homicide charges after 10 die when semi plows into Villa Ahumada restaurants

The Suburban was attempting to pass a tractor-trailer when it clipped the rear tires of the trailer, causing Gallegos to lose control of the SUV, police said. The Suburban crashed into the freeway center barrier and rolled before landing on the emergency lane of I-10 East.

The passengers in the SUV were Eduardo Rodriguez, 29, of Socorro, and Diego Ortiz, 23, of El Paso, police said. The semitruck was driven by Refugio Vasquez Martinez, 40, who had as a passenger Edgar Hernandez Andrade, 44, both of Mexico. The extent of any other injuries, if any, was not disclosed.

Transportation:Texas Transportation Commission OKs expansion of I-10 in Downtown El Paso

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Two drivers dead in rollover crashes in Northeast El Paso, I-10