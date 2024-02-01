Two drivers killed, three kids injured after crash in Kansas City Wednesday night

Two drivers died after crashing at an intersection in Kansas City Wednesday.

Police responded to the crash just before 9:40 p.m. at Blue Ridge Cutoff and Raytown Road, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A gray Kia Forte traveling at a high speed on Blue Ridge hit a blue Ford Focus that was turning left at the intersection.

The Ford driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The Kia driver, who also didn’t wear a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three young children in the Ford were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. They are in stable condition.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

The deaths were the 10th and 11th road fatalities in Kansas City this year, according to police. At this time last year, there were three road fatalities.