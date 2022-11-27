Two drivers merge onto Fresno highway when shots are fired out of one of the vehicles

A vehicle that was getting on a Fresno highway was shot at multiple times Saturday evening by another vehicle that was merging onto the same Fresno.

California Highway Patrol said a man was in the process of getting onto southbound Highway 99 from the Belmont on ramp around 5:30 p.m. when the vehicle in front of him began firing at him.

The man’s vehicle was struck several times, CHP said.

The man somehow avoided getting struck, though, he was grazed in the upper arm by a bullet, CHP added.

As the victim pulled over, the suspected vehicle, which was described as a white sedan, took off.

No arrests have yet been made but law enforcement did discover some evidence near the freeway, CHP said.

The man ended up driving toward his home near the River Park shopping area, where he contacted Fresno Police.

It was not clear what led up to the shooting. CHP said the victim was cooperating with authorities and added that the man said there was no road rage incident and that no argument ever occurred between him and the person(s) inside the suspected vehicle.