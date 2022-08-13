Two drivers racing at more than 100 mph on Narrows Bridge charged and cars impounded

Washington State Patrol troopers charged two drivers who were racing at speeds of more than 100 mph on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge Saturday morning.

Two troopers responded to a call of a red Cadillac CT 4 and a black Mitsubishi Lancer passing cars at high speed shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday. The drivers passed two troopers on the east side of the bridge who clocked their speed at 117 mph.

The Cadillac driver, a 33-year-old man, and the Mitsubishi driver, a 19-year-old man, were pulled over without a chase or collision on Union Avenue in Tacoma near State Hwy. 16, according to WSP Trooper Robert Reyer.

The drivers were charged with reckless driving and racing. The Cadillac driver also was fined for a HOV violation. The Mitsubishi driver was driving with two passengers.

Both vehicles were impounded.

Reyer said there is no indication the drivers knew each other.

Reyer said the traffic conditions were medium on Highway 16 when the drivers were racing.