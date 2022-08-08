Two drug arrests in Friendsville traffic stop

Aug. 8—MCHENRY — A Friendsville man and a Markleysburg, Pennsylvania, woman were arrested Sunday on drug charges following a traffic stop by Maryland State Police for an alleged seat belt violation.

Jimmie Dale Friend, 34, and passenger Lesily Eileen Wooster, 26, were both charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia following the 3 p.m. stop that was made in the Friendsville area.

Friend was also reportedly issued citations for numerous traffic violations related to the stop.

Following bond hearings by a district court commissioner, Friend and Wooster were granted pre-trial release, pending trial in district court.

Police said Friend attempted to elude the arresting trooper before coming to a stop. Drug paraphernalia was then observed in plain view in the vehicle, prompting a search and discovery of suspected quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, police said.