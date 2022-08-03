Two Durham teens arrested in fatal highway shooting of a 19-year-old in June

After nearly two months, two teenagers have been arrested in the fatal shooting of Jeremiah Tobias Dixon on U.S. 15-501, the Durham Police Department said Wednesday.

Nicolas Martin, 19, and a 17-year-old male whose name was not released have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dixon, who was also 19.

Martin is being held without bail in the Durham County jail and the younger teen is in a juvenile detention facility, according to a press release.

Dixon was shot and killed June 14 while traveling north on U.S. 15-501 near Pickett Road around 8:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to preliminary reports, shots were fired from another car also traveling north into Dixon’s. Police did not say whether the occupants of the vehicles knew each other or if it was a possible road-rage incident.

On June 29, Durham police sought public help in locating a black sedan, possibly a 2009-2014 Acura TL, with black rims, tinted windows and a sunroof that was believed to be involved in the shooting, The News & Observer reported.

Dixon’s death came three months after a shooting in the same area on U.S. 15-501 South in April. One person suffered serious injuries from being shot in what police say was a possible road-rage incident.

As of July 16, there have been 22 fatal shootings in Durham, according to the Police Department’s crime statistics.

The Durham Report

