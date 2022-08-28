Two early morning shootings leave victims in critical condition

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that the first of the two early morning shootings took place at approximately 1:30 a.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Patrol officers responded to a call regarding person shot when male in his 20′s arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

This incident is believed to have occurred in the area of I-295 and Wilson Blvd. JSO states that the The victim was driving his vehicle during the incident; but the details of what happened before the incident are currently unknown.

The suspect is unknown and still outstanding; but JSO believes this to be an isolated incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The second shooting is reported to have happened around 3 a.m. Patrol officers responded to a call about a person shot in their home.

Upon arrival, officers located a male in his 40′s with multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

The suspect is unknown and still outstanding and JSO also believes this to be an isolated incident.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Violent Crimes Detectives have responded to both of these scenes and are currently conducting their investigation.

JSO asks that is anyone has any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.





Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.