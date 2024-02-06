Two eastbound lanes on I-580 closed after crash

(KRON) — Two lanes of Interstate 580 in Hayward are closed due to a crash, California Highway Patrol said Monday evening.

The crash happened on eastbound I-580 at I-238. All lanes were initially closed after the crash and traffic was diverted to the 164th Avenue off-ramp.

Two lanes have since reopened. It is unknown when the other two will be open again.

CHP has not said anything as to whether there were injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.

