Two new eateries, and (finally) shuffleboard courts, poised to open at Lansing Shuffle

LANSING — Ten months after it opened, Lansing Shuffle, a food hall and entertainment venue in the former Lansing City Market building, is poised to open two new eateries — and its shuffleboard courts.

The additions to the 11,000-square-foot facility, which opened in late January with five restaurants and two bars, likely will be operating by late January 2024, though no firm date has been set, said Jonathan Hartzell, developer and director of acquisitions and programming at Detroit Rising, the Livonia-based firm behind Lansing Shuffle.

The two new eateries — Takitos AF and Beirut Kitchen — could open in December, Hartzell said. The venue's five shuffleboard courts, located in a 3,500-square-foot, four-season addition at the rear of the building, will follow, he said.

The courts have been under construction since Lansing Shuffle, 325 Riverfront Drive, opened to the public.

"We'll be finishing up the last bit of construction in the next two months," Hartzell said.

Two new eateries coming

When Lansing Shuffle opened, the goal was to offer customers a diverse cross-section of cuisines, Hartzell said.

Its five restaurants — Kin Thai, Browndog at the Shuffle, Irie Smoke Shack, Osteria Vegana and Yeti Kitchen — were the perfect mix, he said, and finding two more eateries to complement them took time.

"In the concept that you build, trying to get exclusivities in cuisines, trying to match and find those last two spaces among seven cuisines, it's hard," Hartzell said. "There's a lot of layers. That's why it always takes a little bit of time to get those last few in there."

Beirut Kitchen will feature Middle Eastern dishes, he said, and "They also can handle serving banquet style and company platters."

Takitos AF will serve up "street Mexican food," he said.

"At Takitos AF, we're taking a delicious trip down memory lane by putting a playful twist on our beloved grandparent's cherished taquitos recipe," the eatery's website explains.

The menu listed on the website includes taquitos with chicken, carnitas, beef, potatoes, cheese or beans, that are served with different sides, including chips and salsa, fries, and queso dip. The eatery will serve drinks, including horchata and margaritas, and desserts such as flan and tres leches cake, according to the website.

Shuffleboard courts on their way

Lansing Shuffle's shuffleboard courts will be enclosed and heated in the winter and open during the warmer months of the year. A bar at the rear of the food hall will open up to the courts. Players will be able to order drinks there without entering the food hall.

When the courts open next year, expect to see league nights and special pricing offered.

Hartzell first discovered shuffleboard about seven years ago while attending a trade show in Orlando, Florida.

"We all rented a condo off-site," he said in January.

The group discovered some shuffleboard courts on the property one night and spent several hours playing.

"We just stayed there with drinks in our hands and played," he said.

