Two Ecuadorians charged with money laundering in Miami that cost police pension millions

Jay Weaver
·2 min read

A money laundering trail totaling hundreds of millions of dollars that stretched from Latin America to South Florida has ended with corruption charges against a former Ecuadorian official and an investment manager once based in Miami.

John Luzuriaga Aguinaga, 52, was arrested Monday on charges of accepting about $1.4 million in bribes as the risk director of the Ecuadorian government’s police pension fund.

U.S. authorities say Luzuriaga took the money from investment manager Jorge Cherrez Mino, an Ecuadorian who operated out of Panama and Miami. Cherrez, 46, who is believed to be in Mexico, is accused of pocketing at least $65 million from the scheme, which entailed the use of various investment companies and banks in Latin America and South Florida, according to authorities.

A pair of criminal complaints filed in Miami federal court say Cherrez’s investments, including bonds purchased by a Panamanian company, resulted in losses of $111 million to the Ecuadorian police retirement fund.

Luzuriaga, who served as the fund’s risk director and as a member of its investment fund committee between 2014 and 2019, expressed his gratitude to Cherrez for paying him the alleged bribes in exchange for the business. “Thank you for fixing my financial life and that of my family,” Luzuriaga said in a text message to Cherrez in December 2015.

Luzuriaga’s defense attorney, Tim Bower Rodriguez, said that after learning of the allegations, his client “voluntarily self-surrendered to federal law enforcement. “

“John looks forward to his day in court,” Rodriguez said Tuesday.

Affidavits filed with the criminal complaints allege that the two Ecuadorian men conspired to commit money laundering through a series of financial transactions designed to hide the proceeds of their bribery scheme. They are accused of laundering the “corrupt proceeds” through Florida-based companies and bank accounts, including investment fund firms with Cherrez as an officer or director.

The case, initiated by Homeland Security Investigations, is being prosecuted by the Justice Department’s Foreign Corrupt Practices Act section.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil industry's top lobbying group set to endorse carbon pricing

    The American Petroleum Institute is preparing to endorse, in principle, a price on carbon emissions, according to a draft statement first reported by the Wall Street Journal.Why it matters: The endorsement of carbon pricing, which API said in its draft statement would "lead to the most economic paths to achieve the ambitions of the Paris Agreement,” would signal an evolving climate stance from the oil industry's top lobbying group.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Yes, but: The Journal reports that API's draft statement supports pricing "instead of mandates or prescriptive regulatory action," meaning it likely wouldn't be backed by Democrats in Congress.The posture comes as the Biden administration is planning a suite of new climate rules, and pricing is not a high climate priority in Congress.It also remains to be seen whether API will aggressively lobby for carbon pricing or just voice its support, which would be a key distinction.What they're saying: An API spokesperson told Axios that the group and its membership "continue to discuss and consider carbon pricing among other policy solutions to reduce emissions and reach the ambitions of the Paris Agreement, as reported by the WSJ."What to watch: API's executive committee is set to discuss the proposed statement this week, according to the Journal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Sarkozy rules out French presidential run after conviction

    Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has ruled out running again for office next year, a day after a court found him guilty of corruption and influence peddling and sentenced him to a year in prison. In an interview Tuesday with French newspaper Le Figaro, Sarkozy denounced Monday’s verdict as “a deep injustice.” The 66-year-old Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, was convicted of trying to bribe a magistrate in exchange for information about a legal case in which he was implicated.

  • Senate confirms Raimondo as Biden commerce secretary

    The Senate voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to confirm Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to serve as President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary and help guide the economy's recovery during and after the coronavirus pandemic. Raimondo, 49, was the first woman elected governor of Rhode Island and is serving her second term. Raimondo will be responsible for promoting the nation's economic growth domestically and overseas.

  • David Beckham just came out with a line of sunglasses. See the Miami-inspired styles

    New merch alert!

  • U.S. trial of COVID-19 blood plasma halted after no benefit found

    The NIH said its decision was based on the findings of an independent data monitoring board. The health agency's move comes less than two months after an international trial of convalescent plasma was halted as no benefit was found. Other studies conducted in India and Argentina have also found no apparent benefit for those severely ill with the disease.

  • 'Vaccine angels' can only do so much: US struggles to make it easier to find COVID-19 vaccination appointments

    Despite creating three COVID-19 vaccines in less than a year, America's fragmented health system doesn't offer a simple way to sign up to get a shot.

  • In Texas, We Are The Rescue Team

    When Katie Gutierrez and her family lost power and water during the Texas freeze, she confronted the deep vulnerabilities in her state and herself as a parent.

  • Coast Guard halts search for 87-year-old man after his plane went down off Boca Raton

    After a three day search, the U.S. Coast Guard has stopped looking for Brendan Spratt, an 87-year-old man whose plane went down off the coast of Boca Raton.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • Sen. Ted Cruz: Democrats are standing against working Americans

    Senate Judiciary Committee member predicts successful 2022 and 2024 for Republicans on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Golden Globes 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards have been handed out in a virtual ceremony.

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • Merrick Garland could be confirmed as Biden’s attorney general this week

    Biden AG pick passes out of committee by bipartisan 15-7 vote

  • The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitals

    By late summer last year, Operation Warp Speed accounts were running dry, so the Trump administration appears to have used a financial maneuver allowing Department of Health and Human Services officials to divert $10 billion from a fund meant to help hospitals and health care providers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Stat News reports. Congress granted the HHS permission to move pandemic-related money between accounts, though the agreement stipulated the agency had to give lawmakers a heads up. In this case, it appears the HHS siphoned the funds quietly, albeit with permission from its top lawyer. Other attorneys told Stat that the agency likely did have the wiggle room to carry out the action. Former Office of Management and Director Russ Vought defended the decision and said "we would do it again," telling Stat that not only did the administration have the authority, it was also "the right thing to do in order to move as quickly as possible because lives were on the line." Other Trump officials seemed to agree, per Stat, arguing that successful vaccines would reduce hospitalizations, making Warp Speed the more consequential outlet. It's still unclear whether the decision has resulted in less money for health care providers, as the Biden administration remains mum on the subject, Stat reports. Read more at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comMcCarthy claims during House debate that Dr. Seuss has been outlawed. Dr. Seuss has not been outlawed.The myth of the male bumblerManhattan DA investigators are reportedly focusing on the Trump Organization's chief financial officer

  • Royal Caribbean will offer 'fully vaccinated' cruise with sailings starting in Israel

    Royal Caribbean's new ship, Odyssey of the Seas, is set to debut with departures from Israel with all passengers and crew over age 16 vaccinated.

  • CNN's Chris Cuomo is facing backlash for refusing to cover his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo's scandals after praising his pandemic response

    The TV host said he "obviously" can't cover his brother's scandals because it presents a conflict of interest.

  • ‘Morally compromised.’ Why one archdiocese urges Catholics to avoid newest COVID vaccine

    The Johnson & Johnson shot is the third coronavirus vaccine to be authorized by the FDA.

  • 10 hours in Cancún hurt Ted Cruz's job approval more than when he tried to flip the presidential election

    New polling from Morning Consult shows Ted Cruz's job approval fell more after traveling to Mexico than when he objected to the election results.

  • Police: 13 killed when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people

    A semitruck on Tuesday crashed into an SUV carrying 25 people on a Southern California highway, killing 13 and leaving others injured, authorities said. California Highway Patrol Chief Omar Watson said 12 people died at the scene, which is about 11 miles (18 kilometers) north of the U.S.-Mexico border, and another died after arriving at the hospital. Hospital officials earlier reported there were 15 killed and more people in the SUV.