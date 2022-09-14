Two Edgefield men arrested and charged with murder after body found in woods

Sep. 14—Two Edgefield County men have been arrested in connection to a body discovered in a wooded area on Sept. 11..

William Patrick Edward Barfield, 19, and Devon Raye Brock, 20, both of Edgefield County, were arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm , according to a Facebook post from the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.

The two suspects were arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Edgefield County.

On Sept. 11, sheriff's deputies and the Edgefield County Coroner's Office responded to a wooded area along Deep Step Road in Edgefield County, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

A hunter scouting on National Forest property discovered the body of a white male and reported it to police, the post said.

After the report, agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and their Crime Scene Unit were called, the post said.

The victim was identified as Christopher Lathrop, 42, , and he had multiple gun shots to the neck and arms, the post said.

During the investigation police determined Lathrop's last known address was on Hayes Drive in Edgefield County and determined there was suspicious activity with Lathrop and two of his neighbors, the post said.

Police determined the suspects and victim had been together on Sept. 10, and the suspects had lured Lathrop to a remote area where they shot and killed him, the post said.

The car used in the crime was recovered from Barfield's family, and the suspected murder weapon was recovered during a search of Brock's home, the post said.

"To solve this case in just over 24 hours is remarkable," said Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland. "Our deputies and investigators worked around the clock gathering evidence and investigating leads that resulted in these arrests. I'm proud of the quality work performed by our team. In addition, we are grateful to our partners at SLED, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office as well as Homeland Security for assisting us with a difficult identification of the victim."

An autopsy of Lathrop's body was scheduled for Sept. 14, the post said.