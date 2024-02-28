Two Edmond high schools win big at Ben E. Keith Oklahoma ProStart Student Invitational

In this Oklahoman archive photo, ProStart students and instructors at Yukon High School are pictured. Edmond North High School won first place in the ProStart Culinary competition for 2024 and Edmond Santa Fe won the Restaurant Management category.

Teams from two Edmond high schools showed off their skills as the future of culinary arts and restaurant management with recent wins at the Ben E. Keith Oklahoma ProStart Student Invitational competition.

Edmond North High School won the culinary competition and Edmond Santa Fe High School earned top honors in the restaurant management competition.

Students were awarded scholarships from the Culinary Institute of America, and as state champions will move on to compete at the 2024 National ProStart Invitational, to be held April 26-28 in Baltimore, where they will face off against winning teams from nearly all 50 states. The top five teams in each national competition category will then take home a combined $200,000 in scholarships to support their future careers.

“I am always inspired by the dedication and innovation that ProStart teams display during competition. ProStart’s true strength lies in the skills students take away from it, which will benefit them throughout life – no matter where they work. I’m truly excited to welcome these champions to Baltimore in April,” said Rob Gifford, president of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

Francis Tuttle Technology Center came in second in the Culinary competition and Edmond North High School also earned the second place prize in Restaurant Management.

What is ProStart?

ProStart is a nationwide high school career and technical education program from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

The program reaches nearly 165,000 students at almost 1,850 schools each year, providing them with tools to jumpstart their culinary careers while still in high school through a two-year Certified Training and Education Program. Over the last 24 years, more than 1 million high school students nationwide have received career-building training through ProStart’s curriculum, which merges hands on restaurant and culinary experience with classroom instruction.

Oklahoma has 24 technology centers or high schools with ProStart curriculum and over 1,200 students are enrolled in one or two-year programs.

“Across Oklahoma, management and culinary skills are honed in the classroom, leading students to jobs in restaurants, hotels and entertainment attractions,” said Roberta Helsley, Director of Workforce Development and Education at the Oklahoma Restaurant Association.

“It’s extremely gratifying to help students reach their goals, working in Oklahoma’s hospitality industry. We are supported by many of Oklahoma’s premiere restaurateurs and chefs as ProStart judges and mentors. Our team always receives excellent feedback from these volunteers and the caliber of students who participate in the ProStart competition.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Edmond North, Santa Fe students going to ProStart National competitions