Two El Monte police officers killed in shooting

Two officers were shot on the 2300 block of Garvey Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. (KTLA-TV Channel 5)

Two El Monte police officers were shot and killed Tuesday evening while responding to a possible stabbing, according to authorities.

El Monte city officials said in a release that the officers immediately took gunfire upon responding to the Siesta Inn near Central and Garvey avenues. Both were taken to L.A. County-USC Medical Center.

The suspect may have gotten ahold of one of the officer's guns, a source told The Times on Tuesday night.

Kimberly Herrera, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department law enforcement technician, said the suspect was reported "down" at the scene and the suspect's condition was not immediately known.

Herrera could not say what time deputies were dispatched to the scene.

Imy Velderrain, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said firefighters were called at 5:08 p.m., but she could not immediately confirm any medical transports from the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.