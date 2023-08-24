Two El Paso men arrested, 13-year-old child found locked in suspected stash house

Two men were arrested after a 13-year-old child was rescued after being found locked in a bedroom of a suspected stash house used for drug and sex trafficking in West El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The stash house was found on Aug. 12 by Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division special agents, state troopers, and Anti-Smuggling Units of the U.S. Border Patrol, officials said Wednesday.

When agents entered the house, they found a make-shift door with a lock in the main hallway and coded locks on each room, Texas DPS said in a news release.

Migrant smuggling: El Paso Border Patrol clips ninja-turtle style smuggling try in manhole tunnel

An ongoing investigation determined the house was allegedly being used for sex trafficking and drug trafficking, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, DPS said in a statement.

Texas state troopers arrest a man. File art.

The child's connection to the suspected stash house has not been explained. DPS did not say if the child was a boy or a girl or their nationality. The location of the house was not revealed.

The child is being assisted by a DPS victim services counselor and the Texas Department of Family Protective Services, officials said.

Jose Luis Sierra Jr., 43, and Francisco Luevano, 47, both of El Paso, were arrested on felony charges of child endangerment, according to DPS and jail records.

Immigration: As a tropical storm bore down on Southern California, Texas bussed migrants to Los Angeles

Sierra also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana while Luevano faces a state jail felony charge of possession of less than a gram of cocaine, DPS added.

El Paso County Jail records show that Sierra was released on Aug. 16 on a $15,000 surety bond plus a $100 cash bond for the marijuana case.

Luevano bond out of jail on Aug. 15 on surety bonds of $15,000 and $1,500 on the child endangerment and cocaine possession charges, according to jail records.

More than 250 stash houses in El Paso region

This year more than 250 stash houses have been found in the Border Patrol's El Paso Sector, which covers El Paso and all of New Mexico, Texas DPS said.

"Stash houses" can be houses, apartments and motel rooms where smugglers hide undocumented migrants or drugs before transporting them to locations across the United States. The houses are sometimes rentals that are sparsely decorated and lack electricity.

More: Socorro police find sex trafficking signs during migrant stash house raid

Border Patrol said that indicators of a possible stash house, include:

Excessive amounts of trash, such as piles of garbage bags, that are much more than the average family.

No activity during the day but a lot of activity at night and at odd hours.

Different vehicles arriving, with several people getting out.

Tips about suspected stash houses can be made to the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com/650. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

The U.S. Border Patrol number to report smuggling activity and stash houses is 1-800-635-2509. Information on human trafficking can also be made to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Two El Paso men arrested, child rescued from suspected stash house