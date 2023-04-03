Two electrocuted as they tried to steal from power substation, Georgia police say

Two people were electrocuted while trying to steal from a power substation, Georgia police said.

Emergency crews found two bodies while responding to a transformer fire at a station on Atlanta Highway in Gainesville at around 3 a.m. on April 3, according to a post on the Gainesville Police Department Facebook page.





Police said the two “trespassed, broke into a fenced area and attempted to steal from a power substation when they were electrocuted and killed.”

Investigators are still working to identify the two men.

A spokeswoman for the police department told McClatchy News there was no further information to release.

Gainesville is about 60 miles northeast of Atlanta.

