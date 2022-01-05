Two elk decapitated and one left paralyzed after ‘appalling’ poaching, WA officials say

Someone found two bull elk decapitated and another paralyzed after a poacher left them to waste, Washington wildlife officials said.

Wildlife officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife are asking of help to solve the poaching case in Fairfield.

“Two bulls were illegally killed, heads removed, and the meat wasted, on or around the weekend of Dec. 31, 2021,” Fish and Wildlife said in a Tuesday, Jan. 4, news release. “A third bull elk was shot, left injured and paralyzed in the frozen conditions.”

The animals were illegally shot and left to waste in Spokane County, about 5 miles from the Idaho border, according to Fish and Wildlife.

A person found the headless animals on Sunday, Jan. 2, and reported it to police. Wildlife officials humanely killed the paralyzed elk, and the two other elk were recovered.

“This is an appalling act of poaching large, branch-antlered elk - a blatant disrespect of natural resource rules, ethics, and conservation,” Fish and Wildlife Police Sgt. Tony Leonetti said in the news release. “The loss of these mature elk is a blow to the local population and for future opportunities for ethical hunters.”

Fish and Wildlife asks that anyone with information report it to the department by calling 877-933-9847, emailing reportpoaching@dfw.wa.gov or sending a text tip to 847411.

“Tips can be provided anonymously,” wildlife officials said. “A monetary reward or bonus points toward special hunts are available for information leading to an arrest.”

Elk are members of the deer family and look similar to moose or caribou, according to Fish and Wildlife. They are larger than deer and weigh between 600 and 800 pounds.

Thousands of elk can be found throughout Washington, including at Olympic National Park.

Two large alligators tumble out of SUV after teen driver crashes, Florida cops say

Nine trophy bucks poached by Michigan felon, officials say. ‘It’s a shame’

49 pounds of elephant ivory found in package to Washington, feds say. Two are charged