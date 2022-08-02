Two Elmore deputies involved in fatal shooting during domestic violence call

Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser
·2 min read

WETUMPKA —Two Elmore County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in a fatal shooting of an armed suspect Monday night.

The deputy and supervisor were sent to Cherokee Trail, just outside of Eclectic, about 11:45 p.m. Monday on a domestic violence related call, Sheriff Bill Franklin said. A woman called dispatch and said one of her sons had shot her other son, Franklin said.

"When our deputies arrived on the scene, they heard a man say, 'My brother shot me," the sheriff said. "There is a shop building behind the home. The deputies ascertained that there was a person inside that building. Our deputies made entry to the building where they discovered a man with a handgun in one hand and a flashlight in the other.

"After talking with him for a substantial time, 10 or 15 minutes, and trying to get him to drop the gun, the man raised the gun towards the deputies."

Each deputy fired two rounds. The man was identified as Darin Gray, 56. He was taken to an area hospital where he died about three hours later, Franklin said.

The other man, Gray's 61-year-old brother, had been shot in the leg, Franklin said. He was treated at an area hospital and is recovering.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will investigate the police shooting. It is standard procedure for an outside agency to investigate when law enforcement is involved in a shooting. Findings will be presented to a future session of the Elmore County Grand Jury.

Another deputy had been called to the same home Monday afternoon on a domestic violence related call involving an argument between the brothers. The family did not want to press charges, Franklin said.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: 2 Elmore deputies involved in fatal shooting at domestic violence call

