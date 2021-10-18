Two English fossil hunters discover unprecedented collection
A husband and wife team of fossil hunters in England have struck upon Jurassic gold. Roxana Saberi reports.
Several massive asteroids are expected to whiz close to Earth in the coming weeks, including one nearly the size of the Empire State Building. Two are expected to soar near the planet on Saturday, followed by more in the coming days, according to data from NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies. On Friday, Asteroid 2021 SM3, which has a diameter of up to 525 feet -- bigger than the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt -- was projected to zoom by around 3.5 million miles away from Earth, USA Today first reported based off CNEOS data.
Chinese astronauts began Saturday their six-month mission on China's first permanent space station, after successfully docking aboard their spacecraft.
China had made "astounding progress" on hypersonic weapons far more advanced than US officials realized, sources told The Financial Times.
One of the Lucy probe's two solar arrays may not have fully deployed and locked in place after launch Saturday.
A warm glass of milk has long been used by parents to settle their toddlers before bed. Now new research has suggested that it is not just an old wives’ tale and the bedtime drink really does help ensure a good night’s sleep.
Just an-otter reason to love these marine mammals.
Award conceived by the British royal is a way to recognize and boost people hatching innovative solutions to the environmental crises facing our planet.
One 525-foot-wide asteroid that passed Earth on Friday was only discovered last month.
Scientists at this company look at DNA like a blueprint. Here’s how it’s helping criminal investigators track down suspects in North Carolina.
A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers has separated from the International Space Station and is heading for the Earth. The separation took place on schedule at 0115 GMT Sunday with Oleg Novitskiy, Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko aboard for a descent of about 3 1/2 hours. Actress Peresild and film director Shipenko rocketed to the space station on Oct. 5 for a 12-day stint on the station to film segments of a movie titled “Challenge,” in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to save a crew member who needs an urgent operation in orbit.
Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth's most pressing challenges.
NASA launched its "Lucy" spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, Florida, early Saturday morning. Over the course of 12 years, the probe will explore a record-setting eight asteroids in a single mission. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joins CBSN to discuss what scientists hope to learn about the creation of our solar system from this mission.
The weather system could intensify the drought much of the region is already in, including higher wildfire risks and water shortages Biologist Jude Smith looks over a nearly dry spring at the Muleshoe national wildlife refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, on 18 May. Photograph: Mark Rogers/AP The wet winter the American south-west has hoped for as it battles extreme drought and heat is increasingly unlikely to materialize as scientists now predict that a phenomenon known as La Niña will develop for t
The piñon nut is a beloved snack of the American Southwest, surrounded by traditions. But the harvest is getting smaller and smaller.
NASA Astronaut Scott Tingle is a Randolph native who now lives in the Houston area. He spent six months aboard the International Space Station a few years ago.