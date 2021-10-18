Two English fossil hunters discover unprecedented collection

Good Morning America

Several massive asteroids are expected to whiz close to Earth in the coming weeks, including one nearly the size of the Empire State Building. Two are expected to soar near the planet on Saturday, followed by more in the coming days, according to data from NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies. On Friday, Asteroid 2021 SM3, which has a diameter of up to 525 feet -- bigger than the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt -- was projected to zoom by around 3.5 million miles away from Earth, USA Today first reported based off CNEOS data.