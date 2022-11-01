Two enter guilty pleas in Cambria Court

Nov. 1—EBENSBURG, Pa. — The following people entered guilty pleas Monday in Cambria County court by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III:

—Alexander Ortiz-Rivera, 27, of Johnstown, entered a guilty plea to aggravated indecent assault in relation to an August 2020 rape of a 15-year-old girl who later gave birth.

According to a criminal complaint, Ortiz-Rivera allegedly gave the victim alcohol before raping her inside a Stonycreek Township apartment on Aug. 15, 2020 while she was unconscious. A DNA test allegedly confirmed Ortiz-Rivera was the child's father.

Ortiz-Rivera, was already a Megan's Law offender, will undergo an evaluation to determine if he's a sexually violent predator and will be required to comply with Megan's Law requirements.

He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Feb.8.

—Jayden Suder, 18, of Moxham, entered a guilty plea to carrying a firearm without a license and was sentenced to 24 months probation.

Suder was arrested in August after he was found with marijuana and a loaded handgun in a vehicle that was parked at Lorain Borough Park after hours, authorities said.

According to a criminal complaint, Suder was found behind the wheel of a Chevrolet station wagon that was parked at the top of Lorain Borough Park, 600 Green Valley St., at 1:12 a.m. with two teenage girls and reportedly said they were "just chilling and smoking weed." Police allegedly recovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm handgun.

