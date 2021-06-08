Two enter pleas for lying to police during investigation into Oregon woman's fatal stabbing

Jun. 8—Two Toledo men admitted on Monday to lying to police during an investigation of a third man accused of fatally stabbing an Oregon woman.

Chad Friess, 35, of the 400 block of Havre Street, and James Haefner, 26, of the 1100 block of Mason Street, each entered an Alford plea — not admitting guilt — to obstructing justice.

They're both accused of lying to Toledo police as detectives investigated the death of Michelle Keagler, 30, a mother of two daughters who went missing on Nov. 9 and her body was found the next day near Kuhlman Drive and South Avenue in South Toledo.

An autopsy conducted by the Lucas County Coroner's Office determined Ms. Keagler was stabbed 24 times, with 15 wounds to her front side and nine to the back. Her death was ruled a homicide and investigators believe Brian Friess, 36, of the 1200 block of Slater Street, stabbed her. He is scheduled to take his case to trial on July 12.

"During the course of that investigation, the police recovered some cell phone records indicating that Mr. Chad Friess' cell phone was at the location where Ms. Keagler's body was found. As a result of that, he was brought down to the police station ... and he gave several conflicting statements to law enforcement officers — all of which could not have been true," assistant county prosecutor Michael Bahner said on Monday during Chad Friess' plea. "Therefore, it's the state's believe that some of them had to have been lies — all in an attempt to help his brother evade prosecutor or apprehension in what belief is the murder of Michelle Keagler."

Haefner also gave false information to police on behalf of Brian Friess between Nov. 19, 2019, and Jan. 29, 2020, Mr. Bahner said. He faces up to 12 months in prison and he will be sentenced on July 14.

On Monday, Chad Friess also entered an Alford plea to a separate robbery case for driving Brian Friess and Brian White to Family Dollar, 5020 Lewis Ave., where it was robbed at gunpoint, Mr. Bahner said.

Judge Lori Olender immediately sentenced Friess to an agreed upon 2 years in prison.

"The defendant maintains his innocence as to these charges but seeks to avoid the risk of a greater sentence on the original charges, had the matter proceeded to trial," Friess' defense attorney C. Drew Griffith said.

Friess declined to comment on Monday.

First Published June 7, 2021, 2:01pm