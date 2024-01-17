Two entertainment venues closed at this Johnson County spot. Will this one succeed?

Yet another entertainment center could be on its way to Johnson County.

While go-karts, laser tag and arcades are in the works in Merriam and Overland Park, Shawnee may be playing this game, too. The former Incredible Pizza at 13110 W. 62nd Terrace could soon become another The Rush Funplex family fun center.

Shawnee’s City Planning Commission approved the Funplex plan earlier this month, and City Council will discuss it on Monday.

According to city documents, Funplex would renovate the space to include a foam pit, rock climbing, bumper cars, laser tag, mini-golf and other amenities.

The Utah-based company has five locations — four in Utah and one in Kansas City’s Northland at 309 N.E. Englewood Road.

Since the building was constructed in 1987, it’s been home to several businesses, including entertainment center PowerPlay from 2004 to 2019. (PowerPlay still has a location at 509 N.W. Barry Road.)

Springfield-based Incredible Pizza Co. opened there in March 2020 but closed for good in July 2022. It had laser tag and rides, including one called The Scrambler, as well as an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Roughly four miles east, Merriam Cinemark at 5500 Antioch Drive could be turned into a combination theater and family center, called Gamescape, with bowling and arcade games. Merriam City Council will discuss the theater’s plans on Monday.

Further south, Andretti Indoor Karting, an indoor go-karting and laser tag facility, is under construction at the old Sprint World Headquarters, 11610 Nall Ave. in Overland Park. It will feature a multi-level racing track and a motion theater.

Meanwhile, Overland Park’s old Incred-A-Bowl at 8500 W. 151st St. is becoming more restaurant and retail space. Its first tenant is gym and nutrition store Beastified.