Two Evanston men accused of fatal expressway shooting in 2022: Illinois State Police

One Evanston man was charged with murder and authorities have issued an arrest warrant for another suspect in the same September 2022 attack on southbound I-55 on Chicago’s South Side.

Terry Reid, 27, was arrested at his home on Thursday by Illinois State Police and is facing of one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder in the shooting that happened Sept. 17 in the southbound lanes of I-94 at I-55, according to a statement from state police.

The Cook County state’s attorney’s office also approved an arrest of a 26-year-old man, also from Evanston, who was believed to be with Reid at the time of the shooting, the statement said.

Killed was Kyle S. Cowart, 24, who died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Cowart was shot by someone in another car, the statement said.

Reid is being held at the Cook County Jail after a judge denied bail for him during a Friday hearing.

The investigation is still open and ongoing.