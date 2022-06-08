Two Evansville parents charged with neglect after their infant son was found dead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville infant is dead and his parents have been arrested after the mother reportedly fell asleep and woke up with the child underneath her, police said.

Taylor Smith, 26, and Timothy Wilson, 47, have been preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent causing death.

The name of the child, a boy, hasn't been publicly released. He was born on May 27, according to birth records obtained by the Courier & Press.

According to an Evansville Police Department news release, the family's home in the first block of Oregon Street west of Main Street reportedly contained narcotics and didn't have running water.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive infant just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, police said. First responders unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate the child.

Smith and Wilson reportedly told detectives that Smith went to bed with the child around 2 a.m. and woke up later in the morning "with the child underneath her body."

Wilson claimed that Smith had been ordered to stay away from the child by the Department of Child Services due to a prior investigation.

"Wilson disregarded that order, 'to be a family,'" the release states.

This story will be updated.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions. Twitter: @houston_whh | Instagram: @harwoodhouston. Contact Ray Couture at rcouture@courierpress.com or on Twitter @raybc94.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: EPD: Evansville parents charged with neglect after infant found dead