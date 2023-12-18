Two Evansville teens arrested, accused of attacking and wounding two EPD officers

EVANSVILLE — Two 18-year-olds are being held at the Vanderburgh County jail after they allegedly assaulted two Evansville police officers during an arrest Sunday morning, initially hospitalizing both officers and prompting a stern response from Evansville's police union.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the two teenagers are half siblings and are also in a romantic relationship. Jail booking records identified them as Malachi and Destinee Littlepage.

As of Monday morning, both were facing between 9 and 10 preliminary charges each, including:

Aggravated battery resulting in a loss or impairment of bodily function, a Level 3 felony

Battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, a Level 5 felony

Battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony

Resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury, a Level 6 felony

Malachi and Destinee Littlepage’s arrest and the alleged altercation with officers came after Evansville police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Deleware Street just after midnight Sunday morning.

According to a police report, officers were called to the area in reference to a “domestic violence in progress.” Malachi Littlepage had reportedly struck Destinee Littlepage despite a judge previously imposing an order barring him from contacting her.

The responding officers detained Malachi Littlepage, and that is when the situation escalated, according to the half-siblings' arrest affidavits and a police spokesperson.

EPD Sgt. Anna Gray, writing in a news release Monday morning, said officers attempted to separate Malachi and Destinee Littlepage but that "Destinee refused to let go of Malachi."

Malachi Littlepage allegedly kicked backward at one officer’s knee and then kicked forward, striking the second officer in the face. Police say Destinee Littlepage took part in the assault, too.

One officer on scene frantically reported the altercation over public police radio channels and called for backup, repeatedly stating, "Officer injured! Officer injured!"

Several minutes after the call for backup, the officer was heard instructing responding units to "slow down."

In the news release, Gray said the police soon got the situation under control.

"Once Destinee was detained, she kicked another officer several times in the leg while he was escorting her to the squad car," Gray wrote. "He had complaints of pain but did not have any injuries."

One officer reportedly suffered a broken orbital bone, loss of vision in one eye and incurred swelling of his eye socket. Monday morning, Gray said the officer had been released from the hospital and that his injuries had shown "signs of improvement."

A second officer who was transported to a hospital and later released reportedly suffered soft-tissue damage to her knee.

Destine and Malachi Littlepage were booked into the Vanderburgh County jail on Sunday between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m., respectively, public records state.

Police union president issues public statement, decries alleged assault

The officers' injuries prompted Aaron McCormick, the president of Evansville’s Fraternal Order of Police, to issue a statement declaring the union’s “deep concern for the safety of our law enforcement officers.”

“On December 17, 2023, two officers from the Evansville Police Department were deliberately and violently attacked while responding to a reported domestic violence situation,” McCormick wrote in the statement. “The injuries sustained are serious and could have lifelong effects.”

McCormick went on to say the union called on the courts to “swiftly and decisively hold the attackers accountable.”

A union official publicized the letter with an adjoining post on the official Facebook page of FOP Lodge #73. The post argued there “is a war on law enforcement” and asked the public to “stand up and support those who serve every day.”

According to public police records, the West Deleware Street altercation was one of at least three incidents involving alleged battery against a public safety official reported in Evansville between Saturday and Sunday.

At about 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a man allegedly punched an officer multiple times, including in the face, while he was being transported to the Vanderburgh County jail; about three hours later, a handcuffed man allegedly spat on an officer while he was being taken into custody in the 1400 block of Lodge Avenue, police reports state.

Malachi and Destinee Littlepage were scheduled to make their initial court appearances on Wednesday. As of Monday morning, Malachi was being held at the jail on a $10,000 cash bond, while Destine Littlepage was being held on a $7,500 cash bond.

Houston can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

