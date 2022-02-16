Two ex-Brennemann Elementary employees charged in OT and procurement fraud schemes that allegedly netted iPhones, cash and mortgage payments

The former assistant principal and a business manager of a Chicago Public Schools elementary school have been charged with participating in procurement and overtime-kickback schemes allegedly orchestrated by the school’s principal.

Charged in the superseding indictment was Jennifer McBride, the former assistant principal of Brennemann Elementary School, and the school’s former business manager, William Jackson.

McBride, 40, of Northbrook, was charged with four counts of wire fraud. Jackson, 37, of Chicago, was charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.

Also named in the indictment was former Principal Sarah Jackson Abedelal, who was first charged in July in a 10-count wire fraud indictment alleging a seven-year scheme to have employees file for overtime they didn’t work and kick back at least $200,000 to her.

Arraignments in U.S. District Court have not yet been scheduled.

Abedelal was the principal of the Buena Park neighborhood school for about 12 years until 2019, when the CPS inspector general began investigating reports of wrongdoing.

According to the 22-page indictment unsealed Wednesday, after investigators visited Brennemann in March 2019, McBride directed Abedelal “to buy a ‘burner’ phone” so that they could conceal their communications from the inspector general.

The indictment alleged Abedelal and McBride, with assistance from Jackson and two unnamed school employees, ran the overtime scheme over a seven-year period beginning in 2012.

Abedelal told employees that she would sign off on overtime that they never worked, and that the extra money they received would be used to pay legitimate expenses incurred by the school, when she was actually using it for her own purposes, according to the charges.

Abedelal had the employees withdraw the unearned overtime in cash on the day their paychecks were deposited. She and McBride would then meet with them individually in her office or in classrooms to collect the cash, according to the charges.

Story continues

To conceal the scheme, Abedelal allegedly used the cash to buy money orders at a currency exchange, which she then used to pay personal expenses, including the mortgage on her home, the charges alleged.

The new indictment also alleges Abedelal and Jackson participated in a separate scheme to submit more than $45,000 in false purchase orders for office and school supplies to Chicago Public Schools, when instead the money was used to buy iPhones, iPads and $30,000 in gift cards for Abedelal’s personal use.

The scheme was allegedly facilitated by a sales representative for the supply company, though that person has not been charged.

Brennemann, in the 4200 block of North Clarendon Avenue, serves just over 400 pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students. The school’s motto is, “Where high standards and excellence are the expectations,” according to its website.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com