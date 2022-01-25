Two executions to proceed in Oklahoma after appeals court denies stays

The execution table is shown in this image from a video released by the Oklahoma Corrections Department.

McALESTER — Admitted double murderer Donald Anthony Grant has lost again in court and remains on schedule to be executed Thursday.

The execution will be the third in Oklahoma since lethal injections resumed in the state last year.

The execution is set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. A federal appeals court refused Monday to issue a stay.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver also denied a stay to death row inmate Gilbert Ray Postelle. His execution is set for Feb. 17.

Both had asked the appeals court to intervene after a federal judge in Oklahoma City refused to block their executions.

Their attorneys complain that they will be exposed to an unconstitutional level of pain during the procedure because the first drug, the sedative midazolam, doesn't work.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot rejected the complaint, concluding that midazolam may be relied upon to render a prisoner insensate to pain quickly.

In its order Monday, the appeals court ruled the death row inmates failed to show the district judge abused his discretion in denying their motion for a preliminary injunction.

What did Donald Grant do?

Donald Grant, 46, was sentenced to death for killing two workers at a LaQuinta Inn in Del City during a 2001 robbery.

Donald Grant said at a clemency hearing in November he was not in his rightful mind at the time of the murders.

"God and the devil ... I feel they works through us," he said. "I let ... that entity talk to me, which is the devil."

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 not so send his clemency request on to Gov. Kevin Stitt.

That vote means the governor cannot intervene.

What did Gilbert Postelle do?

Postelle, 35, was convicted of murdering four people on Memorial Day 2005 outside a trailer in Del City. He was sentenced to death for two of the murders and to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the other two.

