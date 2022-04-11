Two expected to plead guilty in Free Keene Bitcoin conspiracy case

Apr. 11—CONCORD — Two of six Free Keene activists charged in a Bitcoin-money laundering conspiracy are expected to appear in federal court on Tuesday and plead guilty.

Derry residents Andrew and Renee Spinella have change of plea hearings scheduled before U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Laplante Tuesday morning.

In March 2021, the FBI arrested the Spinellas and four others on charges involving wire fraud and conspiracy charges.

Authorities allege that Free Keene activist Ian Freeman, the Spinellas and three others operated a wide-ranging, no-questions-asked cryptocurrency exchange. They are accused of charging high dollar-to-cryptocurrency exchange rates to scammers and others engaged in criminal activities.

"I don't know what they have to say," said Freeman's lawyer, veteran New Hampshire criminal defense attorney Mark Sisti. He acknowledged that sometimes people charged with conspiracy will plead guilty and agree to testify in exchange for lenient sentencing.

But also, people will sometimes plead guilty without any such cooperation.

When defendants have resolved a case, they are much more approachable because they have fewer Fifth Amendment concerns about self-incrimination, he said.

Sisti plans to attend the hearing Tuesday morning in U.S. District Court to pick up on any details.

Another key date is April 25, the deadline the prosecutors face for filing any superceding indictments. Sisti has a deadline in July to file any challenges to evidence.

He said he hopes to go to trial before the end of the year.

"We're ready to go. It's a unique case, very interesting case," he said.

Three others were arrested with the Spinellas and Freeman: Aria DiMezzo, a former Republican candidate for Cheshire County sheriff; Nobody, who is formally known as Rich Paul; and Colleen Fordham.