Two explosions occur on military airbases in Russia

Satellite image of Engels Airfield on November 28

According to Russian online news Telegram channel Baza, an unknown unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fell onto the airfield runaway at the Russian Engels-1 airbase in Saratov Oblast, which Russia uses to launch mass missile strikes on Ukraine and on its energy infrastructure in particular.

As a result, two Tu-95 strategic bombers were damaged and two Russian soldiers were hospitalized, the Russian Astra Telegram channel reported.

Interior Ministry advisor Anton Gerashchenko published a video on Telegram that allegedly shows the attack.

Meanwhile, Russian propaganda news outlet RIA reported that a fuel tanker had exploded near Ryazan, 200 km (125 miles) from Moscow.

As a result, three people were reportedly killed and another six injured.

An aircraft was also reportedly damaged during the incident, though no further details were provided.

Engels airbase is located 750 km (465 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

On Dec. 1, German news media Der Spiegel reported that the Russian airbase Engels-2, also in Saratov Oblast, was put on high alert.

