Two face charges after Battle Creek vape shop sting

Two people are now facing charges after selling vape products to undercover Battle Creek police posing as minors during a Tuesday sting operation.

Police said in a release that the undercover officers were able to make purchases at Froggy's, 421 Capital Ave. NE, and Sam’s Discount Party Store, 1205 W. Dickman Road.

Police said they then submitted charges on the two people who sold the items. One of those individuals also was arrested on six outstanding warrants, police said.

Authorities are not releasing the names of those arrested at this time.

They conducted the sting on four local vape shops after hearing concerns from multiple community agencies and parents.

In Michigan, you must be 21 or older to purchase tobacco products, including regular and electronic cigarettes. E-cigarettes, or vapes, heat liquid into a vapor and contain harmful chemicals that can cause lung damage, according to state law.

School resource officers in the Battle Creek area, along with the Substance Abuse Council, have voiced concerns about the number of students using vape products.

For more information and resources on how to quit smoking and vaping, visit drugfreebc.org or call the Substance Abuse Council at 269-326-4040.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Two face charges after undercover Battle Creek vape shop sting Tuesday