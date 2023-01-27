Two face charges in child's 2022 death

Jan. 26—An Indianapolis man and woman face charges in Vigo County as a result of the August 2022 death of their infant child.

Jalen M. Byrum, 23, faces a charge of murder and a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. He is scheduled for a March 27 jury trial in Vigo Superior Court 6.

Alicia K. Pacheco, 21, faces a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Her case is set for a March 20 jury trial in Vigo Superior Court 6.

Detectives were called to the Econo Lodge Suites in Terre Haute on Aug. 22, 2022, and were advised that Terre Haute Fire Department medics had taken 2-month-old Nathaniel Byrum to Regional Hospital Terre Haute, police said in a probable cause affidavit. The child was not breathing.

An autopsy Aug. 29 at the Marion County Coroner's Office determined the cause of the child's death to be blunt-force injuries to the head and the manner of death to be homicide, police said.

A doctor with the Riley Hospital Child Protection Team told police the brain injury that resulted in the child's death would have been inflected Aug. 22.