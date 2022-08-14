Two face charges after death of Paris man

Aug. 14—Two men are jailed, one on a murder charge, in the wake of an Aug. 6 incident in Paris, according to Illinois State Police.

Paris police responded to a report of a fight in the street in front of a residence in the 700 block of North Central Street just before 9 p.m. Aug. 6, state police said in a news release Saturday.

Gary L. White, 69, of Paris was taken to a local hospital and later to regional hospital. He died of his injuries Aug. 8, police said.

A subsequent investigation by ISP's Division of Criminal Investigation led to the arrest of two men:

—Preston Wallace, 20, of Paris, on a charge of first-degree murder.

—Gabriel Wallace, 38, of Paris, on charges of aggravated battery and mob action. He also was arrested on two unrelated Class X felony warrants charging home invasion.

The Edgar County State's Attorney's Office secured an arrest warrant for Preston Wallace, and he was arrested Aug. 12 and booked into Edgar County Jail. Bond was set at $500,000; 10% applies.

Gabriel Wallace was taken into custody Aug. 12 on the outstanding warrants and charged with the additional charges stemming from the Aug. 6 incident. He is held without bond pending a hearing set for Monday.

No further information was released.