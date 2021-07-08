Two face criminal homicide charges in teen's death

Jul. 8—Two Meadville teenagers face criminal homicide charges in the killing of another teen early Saturday.

One of the accused was in custody Wednesday and remains in Crawford County jail while the other has not been apprehended.

Qwamae Dontrail Sherene, 17, was arraigned on five felony and two misdemeanor counts before Magisterial District Samuel Pendolino at about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday. The charges against Sherene allege that he participated in a felony during which 19-year-old Nathaniel Eric Harris was killed.

Kavan Maloin Boitnott, 16, is accused by Meadville Police Department of killing Harris. Boitnott faces 25 charges, including 10 felony and 14 misdemeanor counts. He was not in custody Wednesday, according to police.

Harris was shot multiple times at about 3:10 a.m. Saturday in his second-floor apartment at 376 1/2 Walnut St., according to police.

In court Wednesday, Sherene, whose wrists were shackled and connected to a transport belt around his waist, wore a white T-shirt, black pants and bright red Nike sneakers. As he listened to the charges against him and a summary of evidence gathered by police in the case, his remarks consisted primarily of "Yes, sir" in response to inquiries from Pendolino, who asked several times if Sherene understood what was being covered during the hearing.

Sherene's father was one of three spectators who attended the hearing. When it was over, father and son were allowed a momentary embrace.

"Bro," the father said just before his son was led from the courtroom, "it's gonna be a minute."

Sherene's father added that he was working on finding legal representation for Sherene, who did not yet have a lawyer.

While Sherene remains in jail with no possibility of bail due to the seriousness of the charges against him, Boitnott and Timothy Taquan Bolden, 25, of Meadville remain at large. Bolden faces felony charges for robbery and criminal trespass in the incident.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by police against Sherene, officers arrived at Harris' apartment at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, minutes after receiving reports of shots fired at the residence. Several people outside directed them to the apartment, where they found Harris with a gunshot wound to his head. Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell later reported that Harris had sustained multiple gunshot injuries.

Boitnott is charged with endangering seven people who were inside the apartment when he began shooting, according to the criminal complaint filed against him by police. Among those Boitnott is charged with recklessly endangering is a child described in the complaint as 4 or 5 years old.

Several people, some of them minors, told police they were in the apartment before the shooting when a group of individuals wearing black clothing and some wearing black masks entered, according to the affidavit.

One occupant told police that he was sleeping on a living room couch when the sound of breaking glass from a large panel in the front door woke him. One of the men, who was wearing a white T-shirt, allegedly held a gun to the 16-year-old occupant's head and demanded his phone. The teen said he did not have his phone and instead gave the man his wallet. Police have charged Bolden with taking the boy's wallet.

Another occupant of the apartment told police that Boitnott was carrying a pistol and Sherene was not when they went through the room she was in, according to the affidavit. The 18-year-old woman said Boitnott and Sherene entered an adjacent room. She then heard gunshots and saw Boitnott "shooting as he's running back through to leave," police reported. The woman told police that she was sure it was Boitnott because he looked her in the face before he left.

Another 16-year-old resident offered a similar version of events, saying he saw Boitnott carrying a black Glock pistol and that he did not see Sherene carrying a gun, according to the affidavit.

While the two teens charged with homicide in the killing of Harris are also minors, Pendolino explained during the arraignment that the charges against Sherene and Boitnott included several "direct file" crimes that can be referred by prosecutors directly to criminal court instead of juvenile court.

"These are extremely serious charges," the judge said. "They are extensive."

Contacted after Sherene's arraignment, Crawford County First Assistant District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo said, "We're pleased this arrest has been made. For the integrity of the investigation, I can't give any further comment."

The first-degree felony criminal homicide charge against Sherene brings the possibility of life in prison if he is convicted. He also faces first-degree felony charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary. He faces a second-degree felony charge of criminal trespass and misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit simple assault and theft by unlawful taking.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sherene on July 15 before Pendolino.

Boitnott faces two first-degree felony counts of criminal homicide, both of which carry the possibility of life in prison if he is convicted. One count of criminal homicide alleges that Boitnott killed Harris, the other alleges that he participated in a felony during which Harris was killed.

Boitnott also faces two felony counts of aggravated assault, two felony counts of burglary, and felony charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal trespass and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. He faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, eight counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of simple assault, one count of conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief. He also faces a single summary count of discharging firearms prohibited.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation should contact city police at (814) 724-6100.

