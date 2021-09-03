Two face drug charges

Sep. 3—HIGH POINT — Two High Point men face drug and other charges following a traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to a High Point Police Department press release, officers stopped a vehicle driven by Omer Ali Khan, 29, of High Point, at around 1 p.m. at his residence on Friddle Drive. The vehicle was stopped because officers were aware of outstanding warrants on Khan, including felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, according to the release.

Khan was arrested without incident, and a subsequent search of his vehicle led to the discovery and seizure of 10.85 grams of heroin, 104.53 grams of marijuana and a 9 mm pistol, leading to further charges of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule I and Schedule VI controlled substances, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and two counts of trafficking heroin. His bond was set at $100,000 secured and he remained in the Guilford County Jail on Thursday.

Also arrested at the scene was Saghar Khan, 28, who had an outstanding warrant for trafficking cocaine. Saghar Khan's bond was set at $200,000 secured and he also remained in the Guilford County Jail on Thursday.