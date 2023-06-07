Two face drug charges following sale in Scranton

Jun. 6—Two men face drug charges after selling crystal methamphetamine to a confidential informant in West Scranton, according to authorities.

Police charged Wallace Cook, 45, and Michael J. Burke, 43, each with felony drug possession and criminal conspiracy Monday. Wallace was additionally charged with felony third-degree criminal use of a communication facility.

According to arrest papers, a confidential informant contacted a man known as "Wolly," later identified as Wallace, no address listed, about purchasing narcotics Monday and agreed to buy crystal meth from him. The informant met Wallace at the Hotel Luzerne on Luzerne Street and got into the informant's vehicle, along with another man, identified as Burke, 28 New St., Scranton.

They left the hotel and parked a short distance away, where Blakely Senior Patrolman Peter Petrucci arrested both men. The officer also found two backpacks, cellphones, a digital scale and bags containing crystal substances, which later tested positive for crystal methamphetamine.

The men were also charged with various drug-related offenses. Both were held in the Lackawanna County Prison, unable to post $175,000 bail, with preliminary hearings set June 15.

