These are some of the drugs authorities said they found after a search of a vehicle in Gaylord that led to the arrest of Lucas Charles Hickey and Melanie Hope Moore in Otsego County on April 13.

GAYLORD — Detectives from the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement (SANE) arrested 41-year-old Lucas Charles Hickey and 41-year-old Melanie Hope Moore in Otsego County on April 13 on multiple drug charges.

According to SANE, Hickey and Moore were arrested following a purchase of methamphetamine. Their vehicle was parked in a parking lot when they were contacted by the Gaylord City Police Department. Detectives from SANE were present and a search of the vehicle was conducted. The Gaylord City Police Department K9 hit on approximately 19 grams of methamphetamine, as well as suboxone and packaging materials.

Hickey was arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of suboxone, improper registration plate and no insurance.

Moore was arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, smuggling contraband (methamphetamine) into a jail, and using a computer to commit a crime.

At the time of his arrest, Hickey had outstanding warrants from Montmorency County where he was facing charges for drugs and weapons, and from Presque Isle County for failure to appear for assault and battery charges. He also had a child support warrant from Cheboygan County. Moore had an outstanding warrant in Otsego County for failure to appear for retail fraud.

Hickey and Moore were lodged in the Otsego County Jail. Hickey was given a $10,000 10% bond and Moore a $50,000 cash surety.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Two face drug charges following arrest in Otsego County