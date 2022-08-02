Two face drug charges after interstate traffic stop

Cumberland Times-News, Md.
·1 min read

Aug. 2—CUMBERLAND — Two people were arrested after narcotics, a firearm and a large sum of money were found inside a vehicle stopped by authorities on eastbound Interstate 68 in the city late Sunday, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Perez Estavon James, 30, of Glen Burnie, and Destiny Lynn Harper, 24, of Hagerstown, remained jailed without bond Tuesday on drug distribution and possession charges, pending bail review by a district court judge.

Police said large quantities of heroin and fentanyl mixture, methamphetamine and Suboxone were found during the 11:50 p.m. stop near the 45-mile marker. A 9 mm handgun and illegal ammunition were also allegedly seized.

James was charged with numerous drug distribution and possession offenses and firearm charges, including possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and use of a firearm in a trafficking crime.

Harper was charged with drug distribution and possession.

Police also reportedly found drug packaging materials and paraphernalia.

