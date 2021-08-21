Two face drug trafficking charges

Aug. 21—HIGH POINT — A suspected drug dealer found trying to hide in a drainage pipe is accused along with a High Point woman with trying to sell a large amount of methamphetamine and the potentially deadly drug fentanyl, the High Point Police Department said.

Vice and narcotics detectives learned that Adones Vanderhall, 20, of Greensboro, who has been arrested several times over the past couple of years, was to deliver 5 pounds of methamphetamine to a buyer on the north side of High Point on Thursday, and they planned an operation to intercept him, a police press release said.

While trying to evade capture, Vanderhall wrecked into detectives' cars and ran, police said.

With police dogs, several High Point officers tracked Vanderhall through the woods and creeks until he was captured in a drainage culvert, police said.

Five pounds of methamphetamine were found in the car Vanderhall was driving, along with a pistol, police said.

Evidence led detectives back to an apartment in High Point that was connected to Vanderhall, and a search there found another 5 pounds of methamphetamine plus 1.41 pounds of fentanyl, a highly potent narcotic blamed for a rising number of drug overdoses around the country.

Vanderhall was arrested along with Christina Elliott, 52, of High Point, and charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and two counts of trafficking in fentanyl.

Vanderhall was placed in the Guilford County Jail in High Point with bond set at $100,000 secured. He posted bond and was released a short time later.

Elliott was placed in the Guilford County Jail in High Point with bond set at $25,000 secured.

Since April 2019, Vanderhall has been charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession with the intent to sell heroin, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, three counts of attempted murder, and two counts of sale and delivery of cocaine.